Rihanna: Warm greetings from the mega-star – folks

Heart to heart with Rihanna (32)!

In a month it will be Valentine’s Day. Time to tell your favorite person how much you love them, and maybe also to encourage them to make little messes again. Singer Rihanna provides the perfect inspiration for this with these cheeky Valentine’s Day cards, which she now posted on Instagram.

The mega-star in bright red, transparent lace lingerie with latex gloves and stockings, plus red lips and sexy sayings – the pulse rises.

“You are not my only Valentine” and “I rave about you” is written on the collages that show Rihanna in clear poses. And with which the entrepreneur does not heat up her dream man, but advertises the new Valentine’s Day collection of her lingerie label Savage X Fenty.

And who could do that better than the boss herself …

Who is Rihanna’s Valentin now?

Was HE allowed to admire the pop queen in her exciting outfit?

Rapper A $ AP Rocky (32) is said to be the new man at Rihanna’s side.

Since last year there have been rumors that the two of them get on more than well. But it wasn’t until Christmas, the feast of love, that there was solid evidence of the high-profile romance when A $ AP Rocky and RiRi turtled around Barbados.













Dream couple: As early as 2019, A $ AP Rocky and RiRi showed up together at an eventPhoto: Getty Images



The US superstar got to know the country and people on Rihanna’s home island, digged and nibbled on the cool beauty on a fancy catamaran.