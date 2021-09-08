Reese Witherspoon: She shows her bartending talent – mishap included!

Reese Witherspoon’s easy recipe is currently going viral on TikTok. With just four ingredients, the actress mixes an autumn drink that succeeds in no time at all. But the clip does not succeed without a breakdown.

Reese Witherspoon, 44, shows her talent as a bartender on TikTok and Instagram. The actress creates her very own autumn cocktail. It only takes four ingredients and just a minute to prepare the Hollywood star’s drink himself. But be careful: you could suffer the same mishap as Reese Witherspoon!

Reese Witherspoon’s “Fizzy Apple Cider Cocktail”



Reese Witherspoon named her creation “Fizzy Apple Cider Cocktail”. You can guess what the main ingredient of your cocktail is three times. Right, it’s Apple Cider. The Hollywood star mixes the fruity, tangy drink with aperol, mineral water and prosecco. Sounds easy? Not if the water bottle has been shaken vigorously beforehand.

“Perfect for autumn and goes well with almost every dance move,” Reese Witherspoon jokingly writes about her video that she shows after mixing the cocktail with a casual dance with her drink. Likeable how the actress doesn’t take herself too seriously. She covers up her little mishap with charm.

Reese Witherspoon likes to show up in the kitchen



The “naturally blonde” actress likes to give a private glimpse into her life. Fans not only catch a glimpse of their home again and again, but also of the 44-year-old’s menu. Whether your famous green smoothie, which is available for breakfast, a colorful fruit platter as an afternoon snack or a fruity, tangy cocktail for autumn.

