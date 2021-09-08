Rare sight: Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji celebrate

These lovebirds are rarely seen together. Cameron Diaz (47) has been happily married since 2015: In January, she gave the Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden (40) the yes in a Jewish ceremony. They keep their happiness in life out of the public eye as much as possible. Most recently, the 40-year-old delighted with a very special love greeting to the “Bad Teacher” actress. There have been no updates on their relationship since then – until now!

Because the couple were photographed by paparazzi at a party evening on Tuesday: Cameron was with Benji and his twin brother Joel, as well as other friends at The Bungalow bar-restaurant in Los Angeles. And the group apparently had a really funny evening: The 47-year-old and her lover laughed and joked extensively with each other.

In August it was also possible Cameron elicit words of love about her husband. In an interview with Instyle she made it clear how happy she was at Benjis Page is: “Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband is the best. He’s such a great person and a great partner.”









advertisement

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and his brother Joel

advertisement

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

advertisement

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, August 2016

121 Sure, I’m happy about every love update.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz