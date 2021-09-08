Price losses in Bitcoin, XRP and Polkadot

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 278 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 2185 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. Annoying: Since yesterday, the cryptocurrencies in the top 10 had to bleed by 11 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price plummeted and had to give up over 11.29 percent. The price is currently at $ 46,587.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, indifference is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 876.29 billion (-11.41%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,307 million (+ 71.76%)

24h High: $ 52,694.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum course took a nosedive and lost over 12.01 percent. The price is trading at $ 3,454.23.

Market Cap: $ 405.65 billion (-12%)

24h trading volume: 44,360 million US dollars (+ 118.61%)

24h high: $ 3,925.59

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course fell by over 12.21 percent in the basement. That translates into a rate of $ 2.48.

Market Cap: $ 80.07 billion (-11.74%)

24h trading volume: $ 10,847 million (+ 199.2%)

24h high: $ 2.82

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.22 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.31 billion (+ 1.93%)

24h trading volume: 137,837 million US dollars (+ 80.58%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course did not have it easy and collapsed by over 16.11 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 416.32.

Market Cap: $ 64.84 billion (-15.53%)

24h trading volume: 4,389 million US dollars (+ 108.3%)

24h high: $ 497.10

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP course was hit very hard. It recorded a minus of over 18.82 percent. It is currently trading at $ 1.12.

Market Cap: $ 51.93 billion (-18.93%)

24h trading volume: $ 10,993 million (+ 24.44%)

24h high: $ 1.38

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 3.97 percent. The price is currently 172.52 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 50.98 billion (-2.19%)

24h trading volume: 15,527 million US dollars (+ 199.1%)

24h high: $ 193.87

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course had to give up massively and lost over 15.79 percent. The current rate is $ 0.26.

Market Cap: $ 33.75 billion (-15.86%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,227 million (+ 130.45%)

24h high: $ 0.31

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



In the deep red numbers went for the Polkadot course, which had to give up over 20.62 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 28.20.

Market Cap: $ 29.28 billion (-19.04%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,501 million (+ 171.18%)

24h high: $ 35.55

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything happened with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.08 percent. The price of USD Coin is currently 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 28.32 billion (+ 1.66%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,635 million (+ 186.87%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Near course : $ 8.37 ( 36.93 %)

: $ 8.37 ( %) Algorand course : $ 1.61 ( 11.85 %)

: $ 1.61 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.14 ( 8.9 %)

: $ 0.14 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.56 ( 1.34 %)

: $ 1.56 ( %) LEO token course: $ 3.14 ( 0.99 %)

Flop 5

Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 10.77 ( -21.6 %)

: $ 10.77 ( %) Internet computer course : $ 60.45 ( -22.5 %)

: $ 60.45 ( %) Tezos course : $ 4.36 ( -22.61 %)

: $ 4.36 ( %) Filecoin course : $ 83.86 ( -23.62 %)

: $ 83.86 ( %) Theta Network course: $ 6.84 ( -26.88 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 8, 2021 at 7:01 am.