Portrait: Matt Damon: The eternally boyish Hollywood star turns 50

Lover, astronaut, agent – Matt Damon is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. In his private life he is committed to environmental protection.

He was the teenage lover of the Las Vegas entertainer Liberace, a stranded astronaut on Mars and was looking for his identity as an agent without memory – Matt Damon is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, one of the best-paid anyway. On Thursday he will be 50 years old, but as in all roles there is still something eternally boyish about him.

Damon was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of a stockbroker and education professor. When his parents separated, the mother moved with the children to Cambridge, where she lived, among other things, with several families in an alternative housing project. Childhood best friend? A distant cousin, Ben Affleck. At school, the two decided to become actors. Damon began studying English at Harvard, which he dropped out to concentrate entirely on acting. The breakthrough came in 1997: he played the leading role in “Der Regenmacher”. At the same time, he and Affleck found producers for their own screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, for which the two received an Oscar, among other things.

The Bourne trilogy made Damon a crowd favorite

It quickly became apparent how many different roles Damon could take on: he played in comedies and dramas, acted as a dumb pickpocket and a golfer who faced the trauma of the First World War. The action films of the “Bourne Trilogy” made him a crowd favorite. Damon took on a lot for his roles. Also in terms of weight. For the social satire “The Informant” he put on 15 kilos.

In addition to the film business, Damon is committed to the environment: Among other things, he is a co-founder of the non-profit organization water.org, which takes care of the water supply in developing countries. He also built a film company that produces documentaries on the subject of the environment. In 2015 he received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for his commitment. In “Promised Land”, a film about the controversial fracking for the extraction of crude oil, he wanted to combine film and environmental protection as a producer, screenwriter and leading actor. However, with moderate success: the plant flopped in the USA.









Damon was the “Sexiest Man Alive”

Damon received an award of a different kind from the magazine in 2007 People. That made him the “Sexiest Man Alive”. A decision that Damon, who lives with his wife Luciana Barroso and four children near Los Angeles, could not understand himself: “They must have been smoking something when they made the title.” The actor is currently filming again under the direction of Ridley Scott the historical drama “The Last Duel”. For his role as knight Jean de Carrouges, he wears a mullet, his hair is short at the front, long at the back and a beard – but still looks like always: boyish!

