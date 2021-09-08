Nicole Kidman on nude scenes: “I never turned her down”

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman (53) sees herself as a pioneer of artistic nudity! In an interview, the big screen chatted about her almost 40-year acting career. She also spoke about her work on the film “Eyes Wide Shut”. In 1999 she played the role of Alice Harford on the side of her then husband Tom Cruise (58) in the erotic thriller. Mainly her nude scenes in the film themed Nicole proud.

In conversation with The New York Times said the actress about working on “Eyes Wide Shut”: “I’ve never turned down nude scenes. I was probably a pioneer as to the subject [Nacktheit im Film] regards!” But she also admitted that at first she was shy about her own exposure. With director Stanley Kubrick (✝70) she therefore made an agreement: “We contractually stipulated that he had to show me all the nude scenes before he could use them in the film.” So have it Nicole ultimately also managed to feel comfortable with their defoliated performance.

The film star’s courage paid off. Because the strip flushed over 160 million dollars in the box office worldwide and is now an absolute cult classic. And also today has Nicole no problem with nudity in front of the camera. In the series “The Undoing” she can currently be seen again without a cover in some scenes.









Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in the 1999 cult film “Eyes Wide Shut”

Nicole Kidman, actress

Nicole Kidman at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

