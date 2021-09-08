Wednesday, September 8, 2021
New to Disney + in July: New blockbuster with Dwayne Johnson and more

By Sonia Gupta
52




The films are once again in the foreground this month, because Disney + is showing two big, hotly anticipated films in Germany. Marvel fans had to wait a long time, but now “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson is finally coming on July 9th in the lead role of the same name. The film revolves around the Avengers member, but does not follow on from the “Endgame” finale, but tells its own story, which is located earlier. In addition to Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor also star in the strip. The film must also be activated by subscribers via VIP access for 21.99 euros. Disney announced, however, that the blockbuster could run in German cinemas, which have opened again since June 16 and want to bring back the audience on July 1 with really big theatrical releases.

The second big film is “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role as the adventurer Frank Wolff, who worked with researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is out on the Amazon. The adventure film promises to be a “wild and exciting ride”. The film could also be released in cinemas from July 29th, and from July 30th it can be seen on Disney +, also at an additional charge with VIP access.




Chip and Chap return!

"Chip and Chap - Life in the Park" will be released by Disney + in July.
"Chip and Chap – Life in the Park" will be released on Disney + in July.

Among the series, one of the biggest reboots is the reissue of one of the most popular Disney children’s series: Chip and Chap! Under the name “Chip and Chap: Life in the Park”, a new series with a different look is coming to Disney + from July 28th. Did the Knights of Law keep their 90s magic?

The series “Scott and Huutsch” is also new and if your ears are ringing now: Right! The whole thing is a remake of the 1989 comedy with Tom Hanks as police officer Scott Turner, who has to take in the orphaned dog Huutsch. He messes up his strictly ordered life. That’s what the series is about, too, in which Josh Peck plays Scott Turner’s son and also has to take in a dog. He will be a personable and reliable partner. The series starts on July 21st.


