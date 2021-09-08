New to Disney + in July: New blockbuster with Dwayne Johnson and more

The films are once again in the foreground this month, because Disney + is showing two big, hotly anticipated films in Germany. Marvel fans had to wait a long time, but now “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson is finally coming on July 9th in the lead role of the same name. The film revolves around the Avengers member, but does not follow on from the “Endgame” finale, but tells its own story, which is located earlier. In addition to Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor also star in the strip. The film must also be activated by subscribers via VIP access for 21.99 euros. Disney announced, however, that the blockbuster could run in German cinemas, which have opened again since June 16 and want to bring back the audience on July 1 with really big theatrical releases.

The second big film is “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role as the adventurer Frank Wolff, who worked with researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is out on the Amazon. The adventure film promises to be a “wild and exciting ride”. The film could also be released in cinemas from July 29th, and from July 30th it can be seen on Disney +, also at an additional charge with VIP access.







