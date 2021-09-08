New on Sky: “Bill & Ted 3” (Sky): Crazy nonsense with Keanu Reeves – cinema

The “Matrix” and “John Wick” star returns to the comedy role that gave him his breakthrough in 1989/1990.

Story: Many years after we last saw them, the at best mediocre rock musicians Bill (Alex Winter, 55) and Ted (Keanu Reeves, 56) are still the same kind-hearted, naive weirdos. They get visitors from the future. A time traveler (Kristen Schaal, 43) says that she has to write a song that will save the world within 77 minutes. Otherwise it will go under …

The script was ready in 2011. However, there was no studio that wanted to finance the shoot. The fans of the original films from 1989 and 1991 became active and lobbyed. When Reeves achieved global success with the “John Wick” riders, it could finally start.

“Bill and Red save the universe” will be a lot of fun for everyone who knows the predecessors with its many allusions. The mysterious time-traveling ladies Thea (Samara Weaving, 29) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine, 26) are really funny and somehow moving at the same time.

Did it still need a sequel to the SciFi and music comedy, almost 30 years after “Bill & Ted’s crazy journey into the future”? Certainly not. Is it nice that it still exists? Always!









Conclusion: Old fans will celebrate the tumultuous return of the lovable rock fool. But even as a newcomer you can have a lot of fun with this reunion, which was made with a lot of heart and wink.

(92 min./FSK: from 12 years)