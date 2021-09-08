Netflix star Oliver Masucci – why my shoot with Johnny Depp fell through – people

He is currently one of the hottest German film stars!

Oliver Masucci (52) shot the movie “Werk ohne Autor” with Oscar winner Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (47), played Rainer Werner Fassbinder (“Enfant Terrible”) and became internationally known through the Netflix series “Dark”.

Now he shot the third part of the film series “Fantastic Beasts” in London. There he should actually play with Johnny Depp (57) – until he was fired after his divorce mud fight with Amber Heard (34).





Masucci can currently be seen on the Netflix series “Tribes of Europa”Photo: Gordon Timpen / netflix



What Masucci experienced first hand. He to BILD: “Johnny Depp and I were on the set at the same time. He was already turning. And one day before we should start together, the end came. ”

Result: Stop shooting for Masucci too. “I would have loved to play with Johnny.”













Johnny Depp as the nasty magician Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts”Photo: imago images / Prod.DB



The actor: “I was lonely in the hotel for two weeks until a replacement was found for him.” It became Mads Mikkelsen (55). He got along with him straight away. “So good that I can say that I have found a new friend in him.”

They wouldn’t just look alike. “Also in our behavior,” says Masucci. “We can both talk to each other without ceasing, without listening to the other and laughing at each other.”

The native of Stuttgart still cannot fully grasp all of this. “I was Mads’ fan. Now we’re in front of the camera together. Madness. ”However, another dream has not yet come true. “I would love to shoot with Quentin Tarantino. ‘Pulp Fiction’ changed everything for me. “

Masucci: “But unfortunately he hasn’t knocked yet.”