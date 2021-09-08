Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Netflix News: These films and series are out today

By Vimal Kumar
The new musical film “The Prom” will be released on Netflix in December 2020.

© Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix

In the week starting December 7th, Netflix will again make several new films and series available. We reveal what content you can look forward to.

A motley musical film and a weird Japanese series: In the Week starting December 7th, 2020 Netflix * once again has several innovations up its sleeve that couldn’t be more different. Regardless of whether you prefer series or films: there is something for every taste.

By the way, the streaming service is charging throughout December new content high. We have summarized the Netflix highlights of the month for you in a separate article.

Netflix highlights of the week: These films and series shouldn’t be missed

Series highlight of the week: What if life suddenly became a video game? In the Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” this idea becomes a reality for several friends. In what seems to be a deserted Tokyo, the main characters have to compete against each other in several games. It’s not just about winning, it’s about survival.

From December 10th Netflix the 1st season of the brand new series is available. The first trailers already give an insight into what the audience can expect:

Film highlight of the week: Musical films like “La La Land” or “Greatest Showman” do you agree? Then has Netflix a new music hit ready from December 11, 2020 that you might also like. In “The Prom” Several Broadway stars make it their business to help a lesbian schoolgirl come out. But that’s not easy, because in the young girl’s conservative home state, the action is causing a lot of hustle and bustle.

For “The Prom” the creators were able to like some well-known actors Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman to win. If you want to see the stars in action now, you shouldn’t miss the first trailer:

Netflix: These films and series will be released in the week starting December 7, 2020

date films and series
December 8th Emicida: AmarElo – Everything for yesterday (documentary)
Mr. Iglesias (series, third season)
Spirit – wild and free: hands-on riding adventure (interactive family film)
9th of December Ballerina (family film)
The Incredible Story of Rose Island (Drama)
10th of December Alice in Borderland (TV series, season 1)
11th December Your last hour (mini series)
The Prom (Comedy)

* tz.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.




These are the series highlights of 2020

Many have hoped that the 4th season "The Last Kingdom" will appear in 2019. Nothing came of it, but hints on the series' official Instagram page indicated that the time will finally come in 2020.
Many have hoped that the fourth season of “The Last Kingdom” will be released in 2019. Nothing came of it, but hints on the series’ official Instagram page indicated that the time will finally come in 2020. © Netflix
The robbery continues because the Netflix series "House of money" goes into the 4th season on April 3, 2020. After that, by the way, it is far from over, as a 5th season has also already been announced.
The robbery continues, because the Netflix series “House of Money” goes into season 4 on April 3, 2020. After that, by the way, it is far from over, as a 5th season has also already been announced. © Jeosm / Netflix
As early as January, Amazon Prime is offering a new release that will appeal to fans of old series such as "Star Trek" should be happy: "Star Trek: Picard". Exactly one month after Christmas, on January 24th, the SciFi adventure starts with lead actor Patrick Stewart, who has already played in the past "Star Trek"-Productions when Jean-Luc Picard performed.
At the beginning of the year, Amazon Prime is already offering a new release that will be particularly pleasing to fans of old series such as “Raumschiff Enterprise”: “Star Trek: Picard”. Exactly one month after Christmas, on January 24th, the sci-fi adventure starts with leading actor Patrick Stewart, who has appeared as Jean-Luc Picard in previous “Star Trek” productions. © dpa / picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld
Fans of the series "Haunted Hill House" may continue to scare, because a second season is imminent. It is expected to appear on Netflix in 2020, but the exact date has not yet been set.
Fans of the series “Spuk in Hill House” may continue to shudder because a second season is imminent. It is expected to appear on Netflix in 2020, but the exact date has not yet been set. © Tina Rowden / Netflix
It has long been known that the “Riverdale” spin-off “Katy Keene” will be released on February 6, 2020. It is still unclear whether Netflix will make the series available in this country – but the streaming service is said to have already expressed interest in this regard.
It has long been known that the “Riverdale” spin-off “Katy Keene” will be released on February 6, 2020. It is still unclear whether Netflix will make the series available in this country – but the streaming service is said to have already expressed interest in this regard. © Katie Yu / Netflix
Disney + wants to expand its offer in 2020 and is expected to make a new series from Marvel available at the end of the year. Specifically, it is about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. By then, the streaming service will very likely already be available in Germany.
Disney + wants to expand its offer in 2020 and is expected to make a new series from Marvel available at the end of the year. Specifically, it is about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. By then, the streaming service will very likely already be available in Germany. © dpa / picture alliance / Adrian Bradshaw
The German series “Dark” is entering its final round, because the third season should also be the last. According to showrunner Baran bo Odar, fans don’t have to wait two years for the sequel, because it should be on Netflix as early as 2020.
The German series “Dark” is entering its final round, because the third season should also be the last. According to showrunner Baran bo Odar, fans don’t have to wait two years for the sequel, because it should be on Netflix as early as 2020. © Julia Terjung / Netflix
“The Society” was well received, which is why a second season is in production. It is not yet known when it will appear on Netflix next year.
“The Society” was well received, which is why a second season is in production. It is not yet known when it will appear on Netflix next year. © Seacia Pavao / Netflix
The good news: “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is getting a 2nd season. The bad: the exact release date is not yet known. But Netflix subscribers can probably look forward to the continuation of the series from Germany as early as 2020.
The good news: “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is getting a 2nd season. The bad: the exact release date is not yet known. But Netflix subscribers can probably look forward to the continuation of the series from Germany as early as 2020. © Netflix


