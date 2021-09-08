Netflix News: These films and series are out today

The new musical film “The Prom” will be released on Netflix in December 2020. © Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix

In the week starting December 7th, Netflix will again make several new films and series available. We reveal what content you can look forward to.

A motley musical film and a weird Japanese series: In the Week starting December 7th, 2020 Netflix * once again has several innovations up its sleeve that couldn’t be more different. Regardless of whether you prefer series or films: there is something for every taste.

Netflix highlights of the week: These films and series shouldn’t be missed

Series highlight of the week: What if life suddenly became a video game? In the Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” this idea becomes a reality for several friends. In what seems to be a deserted Tokyo, the main characters have to compete against each other in several games. It’s not just about winning, it’s about survival.

From December 10th Netflix the 1st season of the brand new series is available. The first trailers already give an insight into what the audience can expect:

Film highlight of the week: Musical films like “La La Land” or “Greatest Showman” do you agree? Then has Netflix a new music hit ready from December 11, 2020 that you might also like. In “The Prom” Several Broadway stars make it their business to help a lesbian schoolgirl come out. But that’s not easy, because in the young girl’s conservative home state, the action is causing a lot of hustle and bustle.

For “The Prom” the creators were able to like some well-known actors Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman to win. If you want to see the stars in action now, you shouldn’t miss the first trailer:

Netflix: These films and series will be released in the week starting December 7, 2020

date films and series December 8th Emicida: AmarElo – Everything for yesterday (documentary) Mr. Iglesias (series, third season) Spirit – wild and free: hands-on riding adventure (interactive family film) 9th of December Ballerina (family film) The Incredible Story of Rose Island (Drama) 10th of December Alice in Borderland (TV series, season 1) 11th December Your last hour (mini series) The Prom (Comedy)

