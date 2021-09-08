Netflix newcomer: Adam Sandler slips into a completely new role

Sandler as a gambling addict jewelry dealer

Unlike usual, Adam Sandler will play a serious role in the new Netflix film. Courtesy Netflix / Netflix / dpa







Howard Ratner (Sandler) sells watches, rings and glittering Furby toys in the diamond district of the US metropolis. Business is sluggish, but that doesn’t stop Ratner from wagering tens of thousands of dollars on basketball games. His wife Dinah (Idina Menzel) can no longer bear the sight, and things are not going well with his lover Julia (Julia Fox) either. When NBA superstar Kevin Garnett borrows an opal with a high value as a talisman and does not want to return it, the noose around Ratner’s neck tightened. Because the patience of his sponsors is slowly running out. But the aggressive dealer simply cannot stop gambling.

His role earned Sandler a lot of critical acclaim. He was even considered a candidate for an Oscar nomination. When he came away empty-handed, he responded with a tweet: “Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits”. In addition to many comedies, the 53-year-old also takes on dramatic roles again and again, for example in “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) or “As life is like” (2009).