Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsNetflix blockbuster with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington
News

Netflix blockbuster with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington

By Sonia Gupta
0
56




Image by Moritz Döring

Released 07/25/2020 1:20 PM

It’s been a while since Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington appeared together in a blockbuster. But soon it should finally be that time again. Netflix brings the two mega-stars together in Leave The World Behind in front of the camera. Here we tell you what we have already learned about the upcoming drama.


Previous articleCorporations and Celebrities Against Election Laws in Georgia
Next articleEthereum deflation is picking up speed
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv