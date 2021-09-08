Netflix blockbuster with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington

Released 07/25/2020 1:20 PM

It’s been a while since Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington appeared together in a blockbuster. But soon it should finally be that time again. Netflix brings the two mega-stars together in Leave The World Behind in front of the camera. Here we tell you what we have already learned about the upcoming drama.

1993 saw Roberts and Washington for the last time together in a film. This is called The Files, a feature film based on the novel by John Grisham. Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts) is a law student who wants to investigate the murder of two judges. She seeks support from the FBI and also gets help from reporter Gray Grantham. Together they uncover a plot that is bigger than they initially imagined.









Twenty-seven years after the film, Roberts and Washington will now appear on Leave The World Behind. The drama will run on streaming giant Netflix. Netflix secured the rights after an expensive deal and no question will have offered the two main stars a ton of money. The Netflix adaptation is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. The script for the film will be done by Sam Esmail, who has also worked on Homecoming, among other things.

At the center of Leave The World Behind is the dramatic argument between two families. The two don’t get along very well, but have to spend a weekend together. Of course, there is a lot of drama and things quickly get completely out of hand. Chad Hamilton was brought on board as a producer. So far, there is no official start date for Leave The World Behind. In view of the corona pandemic, it will probably take a while.