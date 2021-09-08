More stars don’t go: First trailer for Netflix’s biggest film of the year

But let’s first take a look at who is actually in the apocalypse comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ron Perlman, and that’s not all . Musician Kid Cudi is also part of the ensemble and ex “Friends” stars Matthew Perry is also part of the ensemble. Apart from the fact that it takes a lot of money to get such big megastars under one roof, it usually requires the potential for a good film. So what is “Don’t Look Up” about?

How high-profile do you want to cast your film? Netflix “answer had to be” yes “. In the first trailer for” Don’t Look Up “, the streaming giant shows that it has a good reason to be nicknamed. Not only are the biggest Hollywood stars gathered, the first video is damn funny too.

Don’t Look Up: The Funny End Of The World

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up”. Netflix







When two less talented astronauts accidentally discover a meteorite that is hurtling towards the earth and destroying it in six months, they try to warn mankind. Unfortunately, due to the divided society, this is not able to correctly accept the warnings and therefore the astronauts decide to take this task into their own hands. They are played by DiCpario and Lawrence, Streep takes on the role of US President and Hill is her right-hand man. For many characters, the role names have not yet been determined.

You can already see from the trailer: This is about a comedy. Refreshing! Because neither DiCpario nor Lawrence are known for their great comedy roles. The whole thing takes place under the direction of director Adam McCay, who has already proven several times that he can bring great cinema with stars, social criticism and excellent humor into a film. For example with the business satire “The Big Short” or the comedy “Vice – The Second Man”.

With this line-up, “Don” t Look Up “is the biggest Netflix film of the year and is due to be released in December, when” The Midnight Sky “with George Clooney, the hit series” Bridgerton “and the Interactive film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”. The time has come in Germany on December 24. At least in the USA, the film is to be shown in theaters for a limited time, but whether this will also be the case in Germany is not yet official.