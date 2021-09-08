Mile 22: So it is about the continuation with Mark Wahlberg

Released 01/15/2021 3:05 PM

The action film with Mark Wahlberg was supposed to be just the beginning of an entire trilogy in 2018. But now, almost three years later, it is still quiet around the row. Is Mile 23 still to come?

“Mile 22” is about a special unit that is supposed to free a spy from a Southeast Asian country. However, there are plenty of enemies of the agent lurking on the 22-mile stretch between the US embassy and the airport. And when it arrives at the airport, it won’t be easy either, because it turns out that the agent not only acts twice but triple and lures the team around James Silva (Mark Wahlberg) into a trap.

With a rather somber ending, “Mile 22” provides a good template for at least one sequel. This should also exist originally, because even before “Mile 22” opened in cinemas in 2018, there was even talk of a trilogy. It is said that screenwriter Umair Aleem has been hired to write the script for “Mile 23”.









But after almost three years it is still quiet about a possible sequel and there are probably several reasons. Mark Wahlberg is a very busy man and especially films that do not achieve good box office results should not be high on his list of priorities. Because “Mile 22” earned just 66 million on a budget of 50 million US dollars. In addition to the financial flop, there were also devastating reviews and so it would have been difficult to bring a sequel to the cinemas anyway. When you consider that the pandemic is making the conditions even more difficult, it is next to impossible that we will get a sequel to “Mile 22” in the next few years.

But the duo of director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg will probably work together again one day. The film “Spenser Confidential” became a huge success on Netflix and so it may well be that either a sequel will appear or another project of the two will be commissioned by the streaming service.