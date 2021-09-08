Mila Kunis: 15 facts about the US Ukrainian actress

by Bernd Teichmann



When she was seven, she moved to the United States from Ukraine. Mila Kunis has now made it to Hollywood. She can currently be seen in the film “Bad Moms”. 15 facts about the actress.

• In her new film “Bad Moms ” she plays Amy, one of three stressed mothers who really let it rip. Greetings from “Hangover”.

• She comes from Chernivtsi in the Ukraine, born on August 14, 1983 as Milena Markovna Kunis.

• Her mother Elvira is a physics teacher, her father Mark is an engineer. The family moved to Los Angeles when Mina was seven years old.

• Two years later she started in the afternoons after school Acting class to take at the Beverly Hills Studio.

• She played her first role in a Barbie commercial.

• When casting for the sitcom "The wild 70s" she whispered about her age, she was only 14, the advertised role was for an 18-year-old. She got the contract, and was allowed to keep the part even after the vertigo was exposed.









• Her left eye is brown and her right eye is green.

• From May 2002 to December 2010 she was with Macaulay Culkin. On July 4, 2015, they married after a three-year relationship Ashton Kutcher. Their daughter Wyatt Isabelle was previously born in October 2014. The second child is on the way.

• Her only major film award nomination to date: 2011 for the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Ballet Drama “Black Swan”.

• In 2011 Mila received an unusual invitation. Sergeant Scott Moore, stationed in Afghanistan, asked her in a video message via Youtube whether she would accompany him to the United States Marine Corps Ball in Greenville, North Carolina in November. She said yes.

• On January 5, 2012, she signed an advertising contract with Dior.

• Two years later, she touted the virtues of Jim Beam whiskey.

• This is what she says:

“You have to take the absurdity of the film industry and what we’re doing there with humor. Otherwise I would go crazy.”

• This is what others say:

“Mila may be beautiful, but you can immediately imagine that she suddenly runs into you in real life.” (Mike Judge, director of her comedy “Squeezed Out”, 2009)

• Mila Kunis for beginners:



“The Wild 70s” (1998-2006)

“Never again sex with your ex” (2008)

“The Book of Eli” (2010)

“Black Swan” (2010)

“Friends with certain advantages” (2011)

“Ted” (2012)