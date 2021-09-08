“MGK” packs its seven things: Megan Fox is said to have a new roommate

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (“MGK”) have been a couple for eight months. Now everything seems to be going very quickly between the actress and the musician: The two were apparently photographed moving together.

About eight months ago Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (“MGK”) made their young relationship public for the first time. And apparently the actress and the singer are really serious about each other. The couple is said to be in the middle of a move. At least that’s what paparazzi photos that were shot over the weekend suggest.

As “Hollywood Life” writes about the recordings, Fox and Colson Baker, as the musician’s real name is called, were seen loading dozens of boxes and individual items of clothing from his house into a car last Sunday. The US celebrity portal concludes that MGK may move into the house of his girlfriend and her three children Bodhi, Journey and Noah for a longer period of time.









At least the news wouldn’t come as a surprise. The 34-year-old actress and the four-year-old singer are said to be “inseparable,” as reported by several US media. The two also show how intense their love is on social media. Megan Fox recently wrote about a joint picture: “Painfully beautiful boy … my heart is yours”, paired with two knife emojis and a black heart.

She helps him with his drug addiction

Fox is also helping him get rid of his drug addiction, Machine Gun Kelly told Interview Magazine in December. The 30-year-old is addicted to Adderall, a prescription drug used for ADHD. He recently started therapy and was “making progress,” he said optimistically.

His new girlfriend also contributed a part. “If you have a partner with you on those dark nights when you sweat and can’t figure out why you’re so on your head, who can help you straighten your head, that helps a lot,” he continued .

Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly in early 2020 on the set of “Midnight in Switchgrass”, which she was involved in. Shortly thereafter, she was featured in his music video for “Bloody Valentine”. At the same time she announced her separation from the father of her children, ex- “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has been married since 2010. They share custody. In late November, the actress filed for divorce. Green is also in firm hands again. He recently started dating the US professional dancer Sharna Burgess.