Megan Fox: Jennifer’s Body never stood a chance

However, Megan still insists that her image and increasing fame led to the film’s demise. As a result, critics would never have given the film a fair chance. “A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media back then and the backlash against it. The film never really stood a chance. I was denigrated a little while the film was preparing to be released […] and then … it started to tear me down, “says the mom of three.









Fox also believes her argument with ‘Transformers’ director Michael Bay didn’t exactly increase the chances of the film. Megan worked with Bay on the original 2007 robot blockbuster and again on ‘Transformers: Revenge’ from 2009 – in both of which she played Mikaela Banes. Megan recalled reacting to her feud with Bay on the Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut podcast: “It happened right when I was on the press tour for Jennifer’s Body. I think it’s kind of all at once explodes. I think people definitely saw me as negative, or with bad intentions, or just superficial and selfish, if you could even reduce it to that and simplify it. ”

BANG Showbiz