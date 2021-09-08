Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsMavs probably failed shortly before trade for Celtics legend Paul Pierce
News

Mavs probably failed shortly before trade for Celtics legend Paul Pierce

By Arjun Sethi
0
62




A few years ago, the Dallas Mavericks were apparently on the verge of a trade that would have brought Paul Pierce to Dirk Nowitzki’s side. This was confirmed by both Pierce and Mavs owner Mark Cuban. The deal failed at the last second.

Like Chris Mannix in Sports Illustrated reported that Pierce had expressed his desire to trade with the Mavs at a chance meeting with Cuban in Las Vegas in the spring of 2007. The Celtics legend, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, arguably saw himself as the missing piece of the puzzle for the Mavs.

“I’m in my prime and I see all the guys in the playoffs. That was depressing,” explained Pierce. In the 2006/07 season, the Celts missed the playoffs for the second time in a row, with a record of 24-58, Pierce’s team was even the worst in the Eastern Conference. “I thought this was it for me. I thought I was going.”

Cuban confirmed in a tweet that the Mavs were apparently close to a trade for Pierce. However, according to the Mavs owner, this did not happen until a few years later. “We had a finished deal, a three-team trade. All the teams had agreed on the deal,” wrote Cuban.

However, the third team, which Cuban did not want to betray, backed down shortly before the call to the league office: “They did not know that a first-round pick should go to the Celtics. Ultimately, they decided not to go through with the deal.”






Previous articleMile 22: So it is about the continuation with Mark Wahlberg
Next articleRiddick 4: This is what Vin Diesel promises for Furya
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv