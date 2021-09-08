Marie Reim posts a daring picture on Instagram

Marie Reim wants to make it big

Marie Reim posted a picture on Instagram eye-catching makeupwhich led to downright criticism. She knows how important theirs are Social media presence is to gain a firm foothold in the hit world and above all to be remembered. She likes to present herself with unusual outfits and is even compared to the celebrity Julia Roberts in the last photo posted.

She became known as the daughter of Matthias Reim and Michelle. She wanted to make her own name early on and started her music career. A big success was her debut album “14 Phases”, which makes her stand out not only as a singer, but also as a Author. Yes, you heard correctly, because the young singer writes many of her lyrics herself. Her songs are primarily about love, her goal is to show the negative as well as positive sides. Your new song with the title “Sonne” is supposed to put you in a good mood, and it was very well received by your fans.







