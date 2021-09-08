Lily Collins: the actress got married – entertainment

Lily Collins, here at an event in London, got married on September 4th. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com





Actress Lily Collins married her fiancé Charlie McDowell over the weekend in Colorado. What began as a fairy tale is now a reality forever.

Lily Collins (32) has found her partner for life. She announced on Instagram that she married her fiancé Charlie McDowell (38) on September 4th. The actress and the director published pictures from a magical weekend.

She has never wanted to belong to someone as much as McDowell – and now she will be his wife, Collins writes about a picture in which they kiss deeply and which shows the actress in a fairytale wedding gown. He wears a classic dark suit. “I’ve never been happier,” she explains to another photo in which she beams into the camera and he can’t take his eyes off her.









“Magic is a pretty good start”

A third shot shows them in front of a small waterfall. “What began as a fairy tale is now my reality forever,” enthuses the 32-year-old. She will never be able to describe how unearthly the past weekend was, “but magical is a pretty good start”. In September 2020, Collins confirmed on Instagram that the two were engaged.

McDowell also posted two of the pictures that were taken in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. The resort describes itself as a “romantic ghost town” from the 18th century. He married the “most generous, attentive and beautiful person” he knew. The director loves Collins and will never forget the moment in front of the small waterfall.

Numerous celebrities also congratulated the fairy tale couple on their wedding. “I’m so happy for both of you,” said Reese Witherspoon (45). Among others, Chloe Grace Moretz (24), Maria Sharapova (34), Diane Kruger (45), Sarah Hyland (30), Vanessa Hudgens (32) and Sara Smapaio (30) left their congratulations.





