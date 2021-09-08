Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence want to save the world









Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming film Don’t look up. It starts not only on Netflix, but also in cinemas. The cast of actors makes a very good impression – and the topic as such could also pick me up – even if it sounds like the umpteenth doomsday scenario. Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet in the orbit of the solar system. The problem? He is on a direct collision course with the earth. The other problem? Nobody seems to care. After watching the teaser, I wasn’t so sure whether the film would appeal to me, but see for yourself:

It turns out to be surprisingly difficult to warn mankind about a planet killer the size of Mount Everest. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a nationwide press tour – from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her slimy son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill) to the lively breakfast show “The Daily Rip,” which Brie ( Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) will be moderated. There are only six months left before the impact and the attempt to gain attention from the social media obsessed population in the 24 hour news circus turns out to be shockingly absurd. What has to happen in order for the world to look up?

Let’s see – from December 24th it should happen at Netflix, in selected cinemas “in December”