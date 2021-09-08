Kylie Jenner: Officially! She confirms her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. The 24-year-old shared a cute video with her family.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, 24, is pregnant. She confirmed this in an Instagram video. After daughter Stormi, 3, who was born in early 2018, it is their second child together with Travis Scott, 30.

Kylie Jenner: touching video announces the sweet baby news



The video, which Jenner published with a heart and a baby bump emoji on Tuesday (September 7, 2021), shows recordings of the positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound appointment, which Jenner’s daughter Stormi and a visibly delighted Travis Scott were allowed to attend . In addition, little Stormi presented an ultrasound image to her grandmother Kris Jenner, 65, who gave her “one of the happiest days of her life”.









The short clip apparently also shows the celebrations for Jenner’s birthday on August 10th. In addition, the mother-to-be presents her round baby bump, which is receiving a kiss from her daughter.

Speculation about a second pregnancy



The media had previously reported an alleged pregnancy. Caitlyn Jenner, 71, who has a large and successful blended family, had previously casually revealed at an event that she is going to be a grandmother again. In a video available to “TMZ”, the 71-year-old could be heard proudly talking about her 18 grandchildren. And then she revealed, “And another one is already in the oven, as I recently learned.” Jenner did not reveal who will give her the 19th grandchild in the short clip.

