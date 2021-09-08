Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Shocking Texts Read Out At Court Hearing – Folks

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Shocking Texts Read Out At Court Hearing

By Arjun Sethi
The marriage of Johnny Depp, 56, and Amber Heard (33, “Aquaman”) was explosive. The couple has been divorced since 2017, but the relationship still preoccupies the courts.

On Wednesday, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star appeared in a case he instigated in the Supreme Court in London. At the hearing, text messages were read out loud, which did not put Depp in a good light: The actor wrote that he wanted to drown and burn his then wife.

The “New York Post” quotes from previously unpublished text messages that Depp is said to have sent to his fellow actor Paul Bettany on November 6, 2013.

One says, “Let’s burn Amber.” And another, “Let’s drown her before we burn her !!! I’ll f *** her cremated body afterwards to make sure she’s dead. “

In May 2014 Depp reportedly wrote to his buddy: “I’m really going to quit drinking, dear … I drank all night before I picked Amber up last Sunday to fly to LA … ugly, buddy.”

Another text message reads: “No food for days … powder … half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand vodka Red Bull, pills, two bottles of bubbly on the plane and what do you get … ??” – “An angry red skin [Anm. d. Red.: abfällige Bezeichnung für Ureinwohner Nordamerikas] with film tear that screams profanity and insults everyone who approaches her … I’m done. “

And then: “Admittedly, I’m too fucked up in my head to take my anger out on someone, I love … I’m too old to be that guy for little reason, but the pills are good.”

The court hearing is about Depp’s libel suit against the British tabloid “The Sun” and its editor-in-chief Dan Wootton: In a 2018 article it was said that Depp had abused Amber Heard.




Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, told the court, “There is a stark contrast between Ms. Heard’s version and Mr. Depp’s.” others were presented as credible in the article.


Johnny Depp before the Supreme Court in London on Wednesday

Johnny Depp (center) on Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court in London Photo: Peter Summers / Getty Images

The London trial is scheduled to run for ten days and is due to begin on March 23rd. It is expected that California witnesses will be interviewed via video call. In the United States, Depp has launched another libel case against his ex-wife. He accuses Heard of being the “aggressive part” of their relationship, which regularly saw violent crashes.


