Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Lopez: She was so elegant in Venice
News

Jennifer Lopez: She was so elegant in Venice

By Sonia Gupta
0
57




Jennifer Lopez
She was so elegant in Venice

Jennifer Lopez spent her weekend in Venice.

Jennifer Lopez spent her weekend in Venice.

© Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

Jennifer Lopez drew everyone’s attention with her regal outfit at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez (52) inspires with a royal look! A Dolce & Gabbana fashion show took place in Venice at the weekend. Lopez appeared in a royal dress for this event – the singer presented her sumptuous outfit on Instagram.




The 52-year-old combined high-waist trousers from Dolce & Gabbana with a glamorous flower print with a matching top. Over it she wore a cape, also with floral embroidery and a velvet look. She rounded off her look with a kind of tiara – she wore matching earrings and high heels. “The glow of a catwalk show,” she headed one of the posts.

Europe trip with Ben Affleck

Lopez traveled through Europe in July. Also there: Ben Affleck (49). The two former partners have been in a relationship again for a few months. The two of them spent J.Lo’s birthday on a yacht off the French coast – there the musician also shared a first kissing photo of the two on Instagram. Then they traveled on to Capri.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleEmma Raducanu is the newcomer this season
Next articleSofia Vergara: blood under her clothes
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv