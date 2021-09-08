Is there a new album coming soon?

A few weeks ago, Billie Eilish surprised everyone with news: The singer presented herself in the new, platinum blonde look. But that shouldn’t have been all the news, because she recently posted a teaser video for a new song on Instagram.

So there is great hope that we can look forward to a new album by the 19-year-olds soon.

New Billie Eilish album on the way?

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to realize that something big is looming in Billie Eilish’s music career. The 19-year-old recently posted a picture of herself in a completely new look on Instagram and wrote: “things are comingggg“. This news alone, in combination with a completely bleached Billie, made fans freak out. On top there was now a teaser video in which the singer announced a new song.

The 15 seconds long video is entitled "Happier Than Ever"And shows Billie Eilish in the usual thoughtful manner, who is just starting a few new notes. And as we all know, new songs are almost always part of a new album. There are no concrete details yet, but the anticipation is increasing …









New song already teased in the documentary

Real fans of the singer are sure to have her documentary “The world’s a little blurry”Seen – found on Apple TV +. There were already the first hints about the new song “Happier than Ever”. In any case, your followers look forward to whatever may come. Within a few hours, the teaser video on Instagram was almost finished 14 million views.

You can read comments like "I knew it", "I think my heart just stopped" and numerous "Oh my God!" Exclamations. So we are more than ready for new songs by the musician.




