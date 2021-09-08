Is rapper Cardi B going to be a movie star now? First leading role got hold of!

The US rapper Cardi B will play the leading role in the new Paramount comedy “Assisted Living”.

US rapper Cardi B (28) landed her first leading role! She’ll soon be on the big screen. © Francois Mori / AP / dpa



This was reported by the American trade journal Variety and immediately announced some information about the new strip:

“Assisted Living” is a “rough comedy” that scores with “an enormous amount of heart”.

She follows Amber (Cardi B), a petty criminal who is completely overwhelmed after a planned robbery goes wrong.

On the run from the police and her former crew, she fights to find a hiding place.

But soon she runs out of options and so she has no choice. She has to go into hiding where no one would ever look for her: in a nursing home – disguised as an old lady.









Laughs are definitely inevitable!