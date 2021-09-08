Is rapper Cardi B going to be a movie star now? First leading role got hold of!

The US rapper Cardi B will play the leading role in the new Paramount comedy “Assisted Living”.
This was reported by the American trade journal Variety and immediately announced some information about the new strip:
“Assisted Living” is a “rough comedy” that scores with “an enormous amount of heart”.
She follows Amber (Cardi B), a petty criminal who is completely overwhelmed after a planned robbery goes wrong.
On the run from the police and her former crew, she fights to find a hiding place.
But soon she runs out of options and so she has no choice. She has to go into hiding where no one would ever look for her: in a nursing home – disguised as an old lady.
Laughs are definitely inevitable!
Incidentally, “Assisted Living” is not the American’s first acting job.
She made her film debut alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in “Hustlers”, a crime drama from 2019 in which some strippers turn the tables and take away their wealthy Wall Street clientele.
In addition, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, as Cardi B’s real name is called, will soon be seen alongside Vin Diesel in the ninth part of the popular “Fast & Furious” series.
Cardi B became known in 2015 as an actress on the reality TV format “Love & Hip Hop: New York”. In 2016, however, she had enough of it and left the show again to devote herself to her great passion: music!
Their first album “Invasion of Privacy” was released in 2018 and went through the roof. Since then, her name has really been on everyone’s lips!
Their hits “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It” and “WAP” are real catchy tunes that storm the charts internationally.