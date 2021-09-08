Indiana Jones 5 is coming up

The 79-year-old actor, who has played the daredevil archaeologist for several decades, injured his shoulder while filming a stunt in June. So Ford had to pause for a while. A source told the British newspaper The Sun: “Everyone is happy that he is back and wants to fight. Shooting has been paused and can now hopefully start again.”

The corona pandemic, which was rampant worldwide, had already caused an involuntary filming stop at times. Filmmaker James Mangold, who took over responsibility from longtime director of the franchise Steven Spielberg, does not have an easy time getting started. Leading actor Ford, who has been there since the beginning, also seems to be suffering for the film – after all, the Hollywood star is almost 80. An acquaintance revealed: “It’s unbelievable. He seems to live very strictly. You can set your watch accordingly, he doing the same things at the same time every day. […] Training would be a punishment for a man half his age. It’s real dedication. “