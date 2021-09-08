Hollywood stars mourn Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment in New York yesterday, Monday, September 6, 2021. The actor was only 54 years old at the time of his unexplained death (we reported). Series junkies remember him as Omar Little in The Wire, as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, as Leonard Pine in Hap and Leonard, as Freddy Knight in The Night Of, as Bobby McCray in When They See Us, as Dr. Marshall Kane in Community and as a Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country.

For the final role, Williams is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Emmy Awards on September 20 (the fifth nomination in his career). He may win the award posthumously. The deceased is now being honored via social media by numerous Hollywood celebrities who have been badly hit by his death …

The first word has David Simon, who, as the creator of The Wire, wrote the role of his life for him: “Too hurt right now to say all that should be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent, and he always deserved the best words on our journey together. And today these words won’t come.“

Williams’ “Wire“Colleague Wendell Pierce writes on Twitter:”The depth of my love for this brother can only be reached through the depth of my pain when I learned of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition by portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom exalted until he sings their truth.“









Terence Winter, the boss at Boardwalk Empire, wrote in a statement opposite Deadline: “Aside from his tremendous talent, Michael was one of the gentlest, kindest, most generous people I have ever met. My heart breaks for his family, friends, and everyone else who loved him.“

Ava DuVernay, who is behind When They See Us, said on Instagram: “You, brother, have touched many. Through your large and small personal interactions, through your commitment to the community, through your struggles, through your triumphs, through your glorious work. You moved many. You moved me What you doubted in life, be certain now, dear brother. Be safe now. You were a flash of love – now gone. But never forget.“

Also among the mourners: the directors Spike Lee (“Do the right thing“), James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy“) And the actors Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Natalie Morales, Colman Domingo, Elijah Wood (“Lord of the Rings“), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Damson Idris, Piper Perabo, Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Patricia Arquette, Mia Farrow and the authors Stephen King and Saul Williams.

