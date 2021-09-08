Hollywood star fears biopsy: does Hugh Jackman have cancer again?

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman worries again that skin cancer is back.

The patch on Hugh Jackman's (52) nose is not a good sign.



Hollywood star Hugh Jackman (52) is currently worried about this question. The “Greatest Showman” actor has again discovered an “irregularity” on his nose, which is why he had to undergo a minor medical procedure.

For a biopsy, the actor had tissue removed from the affected area and examined.

So far, he has not been able to give the all-clear. “The result was inconclusive, which means they didn’t take enough,” Jackman explains on Instagram.









Since he will soon be back in front of the camera, his doctor did not want to penetrate deep into the skin.

In this way, noticeable injuries to the nose should be avoided. Therefore the Australian has to go to the Filming again for examination.