Have a crush on Billie Eilish? The singer cuddles with an actor who is 10 years her senior

April 26, 2021 – 5:47 am clock

Billie Eilish: is this young man your new boyfriend?

Hopefully he’s not a “bad guy”! Billie Eilish, 19, was spotted in Santa Barbara with a young man by her side. While the singer strolls through the streets with her pit bull Shark, her actor and author Matthew Tyler Vorce (29) keeps company for a coffee. But not only that! Obviously, the two also exchange a few pats. The US gossip portal even speaks of a cuddle trip. Is a new relationship emerging for the 19-year-old? The video shows the alleged couple.

Is Matthew the reason for Billie’s type change?

Billie Eilish has literally blossomed in the last few weeks. The singer has said goodbye to her black and green hair and is now wearing a blonde mane. It is also noticeable that the megastar no longer wears brightly colored clothes, as he did a month ago. Could one man be responsible for the radical type change?







The new recordings show that there is at least no fear of contact between Billie and Matthew: As they walk, the actor puts his arm around the five-time Grammy winner while she rests her head on his shoulder.

Billie has been single since 2019