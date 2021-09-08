Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow turned down a date with Jack Nicholson

By Vimal Kumar
“I have a friend!”

Nicholson asked her to go on a date before she won an Oscar, Paltrow recalls. But she refused: “I have a boyfriend!” She told him at the time. However, it was not uncomfortable that she turned down the rendezvous. On the contrary, Nicholson turned out to be a real gentleman. Since she had forgotten to take the envelope with her name from him in addition to the statue at the Academy Awards, Nicholson sent it to her – including a loving message. Paltrow then had this framed.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to screenwriter Brad Falchuk (47) for the second time since 2018. From her first marriage to Coldplay front man Chris Martin (41), the children Apple (14) and Moses (12) come. The actress was once in a relationship with Brad Pitt (55) and Ben Affleck (46).




The relationship with Pitt broke up in 1997, which is why she almost canceled her Oscar-winning role in “Shakespeare in Love”. “I was in the middle of a terrible breakup and the thought of going to England and being far away from home just seemed …”, Paltrow told Variety. You haven’t even read the script. “I just said, ‘I can’t read anything right now. I’m going through a really difficult time'” but the actress is known to change her mind. “Shakespeare in Love” is “a beautiful film,” says Paltrow.

spot on news


Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

