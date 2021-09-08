George Clooney comes out as a fan of Brad Pitt – in video with cuddly pillows and posters

What is it like to live with a real Hollywood star? In a humorous video for the non-profit American fundraising company Omaze, George Clooney gives the impression that living in a shared flat with him is anything but a picnic.

At the beginning of the video, the actor and director explains that this is a fundraising campaign: As soon as the pandemic is over, he will invite a fan and a guest of his choice with his wife Amal to his home on Lake Como in Italy.

“What I love most about meeting new people is that you never know when a lifelong friendship will bloom,” says an enthusiastic George Clooney. He only lived with a man last year whom he met by chance through the Craigslist ad website. “We’re basically best friends,” explains the beaming actor, but you could just ask your roommate that. Said and done.









George Clooney exasperates roommate

However, the aforementioned roommate named Byron is anything but enthusiastic about Clooney. “Can I recommend hanging out with George Clooney?” He asks rhetorically. “No.” Actually, Clooney should only have picked up a Batman action figure from him, but he took the Corona slogan “Stay at home” too literally. “The moral of the story is, don’t use craiglist,” said the disaffected Byron. Because gradually the quirks of the Hollywood star became visible, which make living together hell on earth. For example, he needs five hours in the bathroom for make-up or just wants to see his own films – or those of Brad Pitt.

Because the biggest and funniest quirk is his admiration for Brad Pitt: “Can you believe that Amal wanted me to throw this away?” Asks Clooney Byron, while he hugs a pillow with Brad’s face and then to the many posters on him Walls looks. Everywhere you look, Brad Pitt is everywhere.

This will certainly not deter his fans, because at least the offer is meant seriously: As part of his foundation, which campaigns for human rights worldwide, it is possible to visit George Clooney on Lake Como.