Finally back on the red carpet together again • WOMAN.AT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been a couple since 2012, have been married for over a year and have two children named Wyatt and Dimitri. Above all, however, they lead a marriage that is extremely unusual for Hollywood standards: namely, as good as in camera.

Press photos of the children: There are none. Even joint official appearances by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are rare. Just in October of this year they opened a baseball game together, the last pictures taken before that are actually over a year old. The fact that a showbiz couple keeps their relationship out of the thunderstorm of flashlights is such an unusual circumstance for the US gossip media that they regularly talk about relationship crises.

In this respect, we are all the more pleased that Mila and Ashton are now giving the lie to all adders with a joint red carpet appearance.





The two were star guests at the NASA Research Center in Mountain View to honor the best scientists with the Breakthrough Prize. $ 22 million in prize money was awarded in various categories at these glamorous awards in Silicon Valley.













Mila and Ashton showed that they can still master the glamorous red carpet appearance. He in a classic tuxedo with a bow tie, she in a floral corsage dress. Chic – and very, very in love.



