“Fantastic Beasts 3”: The new Grindwald Mads Mikkelsen praises Johnny Depp

Released 05/05/2021 12:19 PM

Muggles around the world are torn: on the one hand, Johnny Depp was really the perfect embodiment of the evil magician Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2. On the other hand, he doesn’t seem to be a particularly nice guy in real life either, because he beat his ex-wife Amber Heard and lost the ensuing trial in court.

So would a convicted woman thug still be wearable in the family entertainment of the “Harry Potter” world? No, said the people behind the film very clearly and they have re-cast the role of Gellert Grindelwald for the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” with Mads Mikkelsen.

And now, after filming was over, he told Total Film for the first time in an interview how it felt to suddenly be the worst magician around Hogwarts. And first of all he gave out a lot of praise. In his opinion, there is a really magical film coming our way.

“I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be … you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across. “

So the script promises a magical experience and a few heartbreaking stories will be told in the film. Incidentally, Mikkelsen found that to be the successor to Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald was anything but easy. Because Depp had his very own personality and intensity, which he found really impressive. So he didn’t even want to try to make a Johnny Depp. Instead we see a slightly different Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Literally, Mads Mikkelsen said:









“I have been a fan of Johnny Depp since I saw him as a young man, and to try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path. “

We’re excited to see if we’ll love the new villain as much as we did the old one. It will be a while before we can see “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3” in the cinemas. The film is currently scheduled to start on July 14, 2022. We can’t wait to see Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald again.

Immerse yourself in the imaginative magical world of Harry Potter author JK Rowling! For the spin-off we are now showing you the THIRD GERMAN TRAILER: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.