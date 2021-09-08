In the animated comedy “Luca” from Disney and Pixar Animation Studios we accompany the two friends Luca and Alberto on their exciting journey full of fun, adventure and lots of ice cream – on land and under water. For the home cinema launch on September 9, 2021, we are giving away two fan packages with Blu-ray or DVD and poster. Simply solve the picture pairs game and win!









About the film:

The warm-hearted latest Pixar comedy takes place in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera. Here the little boy Luca experiences the summer of his life together with his new, best friend – full of ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides. But above all the fun lies a deep secret: Luca is a sea monster from another world that lies below the surface of the sea …

Contest

To start the home theater of “Luca” We’re giving away two fan packages with Blu-ray or DVD and poster.

► Click here for the Picture pairs game.

The competition runs until September 26, 2021.

Conditions of participation

