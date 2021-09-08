Even before “Black Adam”: Dwayne Johnson plays another DC superhero – together with Keanu Reeves

BLACK ADAM 2021: & QUOT; THE ROCK & QUOT; CAN BE SEEN AS A NEW DC SUPERHERO! – CAST, START & AMP; PLOT June 09, 2021 at 11:11 am Dwayne Johnson will appear in the new DC superhero film “League Of Super Pets” with Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski before “Black Adam”.

Johnson, Hart, Reeves and Krasinski: The new DC heroes (Source: Themoviedb.org / Collage: Netzwelt)

In addition to “Black Adam”, another DC film with Dwayne Johnson is expected in 2022: “League of Super-Pets”!

Johnson takes on two main roles, but the animated film about hero pets takes place in a different universe.

Johnson receives dubbing support from Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski and other stars.

Dwayne Johnson (“Young Rock”, “Hobbs & Shaw”) is no guarantee of success (“Baywatch” finally went to the box office), but the likeable giant is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. Accordingly, DC is happy to be able to secure Johnson before he could be sucked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Perhaps this is because Marvel films are increasingly made up of crossovers, and there are hardly any films with only one hero. Perhaps that was why DC Johnson guaranteed he would be the clear star of the story on Black Adam.

Although “Black Adam” does not expect us until 2022, it is already clear that there will be another co-production between Johnson and DC. In the animated film “DC League of Super-Pets” Johnson will lend his voice to the super dog Krypto.









Thus, Johnson will take on two different DC lead roles in 2022. This is unusual, although “DC League of Super-Pets” is unlikely to take place in the same universe as “Black Adam”, so this double cast shouldn’t cause too much confusion.

The League of Super-Pets consists of the pets of the famous Justice League. Krypto is the dog of Superman and also has his powers, Kevin Hart (“Jumanji – The Next Level”) can be heard as Ace, the dog of Batman. Other speakers include John Krasinski (“Jack Ryan”), Keanu Reeves (“John Wick”), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell”), Natasha Lyonne (“Matryoshka”) and Diego Luna (“Star Wars: Andor”) Confirmed in roles as yet unknown.

