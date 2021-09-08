Wednesday, September 8, 2021
News

Emily Blunt can't keep up with Julie Andrews
News

Emily Blunt can’t keep up with Julie Andrews

By Arjun Sethi
February 04, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. clock

Emily Blunt’s daughter prefers Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins.

The 36-year-old slipped into the role of the magical nanny in ‘Mary Poppins’ Returns’ last year, who became a cult figure in’ Mary Poppins’ in 1964 through Hollywood grande dame Julie Andrews. Now the pretty brunette has revealed that her three-year-old daughter Violet, who she has with husband John Krasinki, would rather watch the Disney classic with the now 84-year-old Julie Andrews than Mary Poppins than the newer film with her mother. Emily – who also raises five-year-old Hazel with the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker – said in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar: “I heard Violet say to John the other night that she wanted to see ‘Mary Poppins’. He asked she: ‘Do you want to see mommies?’ She said, ‘No, Julie Andrews.’ Julie Andrews is the top manager in our house. “




The ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress also revealed that children on the street do not believe she is Mary Poppins, as she is usually in the bag when she leaves the Brooklyn house. “I walk around Brooklyn most of the time in a baseball cap and tracksuit pants. So there is an embarrassing moment when the parents say to their child, ‘This is Mary Poppins,’ and the child looks at me and says, ‘ No, it isn’t, ‘”added Emily, amused.

BANG Showbiz


