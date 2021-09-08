Emily Blunt can’t keep up with Julie Andrews

The 36-year-old slipped into the role of the magical nanny in ‘Mary Poppins’ Returns’ last year, who became a cult figure in’ Mary Poppins’ in 1964 through Hollywood grande dame Julie Andrews. Now the pretty brunette has revealed that her three-year-old daughter Violet, who she has with husband John Krasinki, would rather watch the Disney classic with the now 84-year-old Julie Andrews than Mary Poppins than the newer film with her mother. Emily – who also raises five-year-old Hazel with the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker – said in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar: “I heard Violet say to John the other night that she wanted to see ‘Mary Poppins’. He asked she: ‘Do you want to see mommies?’ She said, ‘No, Julie Andrews.’ Julie Andrews is the top manager in our house. “







