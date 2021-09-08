Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Disney +: Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman will join the streaming service in April

By Vimal Kumar
Disney + celebrates the month of the earth in April, which is why several animal documentaries are included in the program. With Natalie Portman and Duchess Meghan, two of these productions even have very prominent supporters.

Disney + kicks off April with two animal documentaries. The films “Dolphin Reef” and “Elephant” complement the already considerable range of “DisneyNature” documentaries. The highlight of the new documentary: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (“Suits”), and Natalie Portman (“Extinction”) are on board as narrators. While Portman deals with the dolphin reefs, Meghan tells about the elephants.




With the release on April 3, 2020, Disney + is making its contribution to the month of the earth, which is celebrated in April. The documentary “Penguins”, spoken by Ed Helms, will also be included in the Disney + program on this day. If you watch the films in the German translation, you obviously don’t see much of the prominent voices in the background. At least Disney has officially confirmed that the films will also start in Germany at the same time.

