Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Did divorce make Ben Affleck a better actor?

By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck (48) relies on life experience in his roles! For ten years, he and his fellow actress Jennifer Garner (48) were considered a Hollywood dream couple until the two announced their divorce in 2015. For the “Argo” star that was probably one of his worst times. Most recently, he called divorce the most regretful thing in his life. Nevertheless, the whole thing seems to have had something positive. Ben believes the divorce made him a better actor!

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter the 48-year-old spoke about his acting development and was certain: the more life experience he gathers, the easier it is for him to play complex roles – as in his new film “The Way Back”, in which he plays an alcoholic basketball player Trainer embodies. “Whether it is the many years passed, all the ups and downs or the feeling of having children and being divorced,”, counted Ben its most formative stages. All of these experiences would bring him to a point where he had enough experience to do justice to the really interesting roles.

Even his alcohol addiction, which has been bothering him again and again for years, he sees as an advantage in this regard, as he said. “After all, I didn’t have to read up on alcoholism first”, he reported on the preparations for his latest role.




Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 2008
Ben Affleck, 2019
Ben Affleck at the “The Way Back” premiere in LA in March 2020


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
