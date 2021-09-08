Deutschlandfunk Kultur – cultural news

Cultural news

Sunday 6th June 2021

Tom Hanks criticizes “whitewashing” history US actor Tom Hanks has recognized the role of the entertainment industry in “whitewashing” history. The actor wrote this in an essay published in the “New York Times” and urged that more school education about the Tulsa massacre was needed. During his school career and while studying American history, he never read a single page about the massacre, says Hanks. History was mainly written by white people about white people. Until recently, that was also the case in the entertainment industry, including in films in which he had acted. In the Tulsa massacre in Oklahoma 100 years ago – from May 31 to June 1, 1921 – a white mob burned and looted houses in the city of Tulsa in the Greenwood neighborhood, killing 300 blacks and chasing thousands away. Survivors of the attack and relatives of the victims are still fighting for compensation.

Pope bypasses apology for inidigenous children in Canada Pope Francis thought of the 215 dead children discovered on the grounds of a former Catholic school in Canada, but avoided an apology. He felt close to the victims, said the Pope in Rome. Politics and the church have to clear up this sad story so that healing becomes possible. The Pope avoided the request for forgiveness demanded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The remains of 215 children were discovered in May on the premises of an indigenous boarding school in Kamloops, British Columbia. In the facility, as in many others, children of indigenous people were housed and re-educated with the aim of giving them up their religion, language and culture until the 1970s. The Canadian government acknowledged widespread physical and sexual abuse in schools and asked for forgiveness in 2008. Trudeau criticized that he had asked Francis in 2017 for an apology, compensation and the release of relevant documents. Yet resistance and silence on the part of the church are still encountered. As a Catholic, he was deeply disappointed.

Nora Bossong has received the Thomas Mann Prize 2020 The writer Nora Bossong has been awarded the Thomas Mann Prize of the Hanseatic City of Lübeck and the Bavarian Academy of Fine Arts. The award, endowed with 25,000 euros, was awarded to the author in 2020, but the presentation of the award had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic. In its justification, the jury praised Bossong, who was born in Bremen in 1982, as one of the most versatile German-speaking authors today. Since her debut work “Area” in 2006, she has published four novels in addition to several volumes of poetry and essays, it said. They led to painfully relevant problem areas of the present and were characterized by great linguistic virtuosity. The Thomas Mann Prize emerged from the Thomas Mann Prize awarded by the City of Lübeck since 1975 and the Great Literature Prize of the Bavarian Academy of Fine Arts and has been awarded alternately in Munich and Lübeck since 2010. Previous winners have included Christa Wolf and Juli Zeh.

New D-Day memorial opened in France 77 years after the Allies landed in Normandy, a new memorial for killed British soldiers has been opened in northern France. The town of Ver-sur-Mer commemorates almost 22,500 men and women who fought against the Nazis in 1944. The memorial is located above “Gold Beach” – one of three French beaches on the English Channel that the Allies used on June 6, 1944 to land in Normandy with more than 150,000 soldiers. The offensive contributed significantly to the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The open portico is modeled on the cross-shape of the British flag, the names of those killed are engraved on stone pillars. The memorial goes back to the initiative of British veteran George Batts. The cost of almost 35 million euros was raised by the government in London and private donors.

USA wants to end access to journalists’ data According to its own statements, during ongoing investigations into media revelations, the US government no longer wants to use a controversial legal practice with which journalists should be induced to surrender their telephone and e-mail data. Attempts by US governments to gain access to telecommunications data from journalists have repeatedly triggered criticism from freedom of the press activists in the past. The Justice Department said it had completed an investigation into all previous cases. All reporters concerned had been informed. The New York Times recently reported an undercover lawsuit in which the Justice Department attempted to obtain email data from four of its reporters. The legal dispute had therefore already started during the tenure of ex-US President Donald Trump and was initially continued after Biden took office. The broadcaster CNN had already reported in May that the Trump administration had obtained telephone and e-mail data from one of its reporters in the controversial manner.







Leibniz Medal for Drosten and Nguyen-Kim The virologist Christian Drosten and the chemist and science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim have been awarded the Leibniz Medal 2021 of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences. According to the academy, they were honored in Berlin for their services in science communication in general and in the Covid 19 pandemic in particular. Both would have achieved outstanding achievements in the field of communication of science in society. The undoped Leibniz Medal has been awarded to individuals or working groups since 1907 in recognition of their contribution to the advancement of science. It commemorates the academy’s founder Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646-1716).

Center Pompidou plans branch office in New Jersey The renowned Parisian Museum Center Pompidou wants to open a branch not in, but right next to the metropolis of New York. The exhibition hall in the city of Jersey City in the US state of New Jersey – only separated from New York by the Hudson River – should open in 2024, said representatives of the Center Pompidou and the state. An old industrial building should be converted for this. The Center Pompidou in Paris opened in 1977. According to the institution, the collection of the art and culture center comprises more than 120,000 works of modern and contemporary art. The museum, which is scheduled to close for extensive renovation between 2023 and 2027, already has branch offices in Malaga, Brussels and Shanghai, among others.

Hungarians demonstrate against Chinese university project Thousands of Hungarians demonstrated on Saturday against the establishment of a Hungarian branch of the Chinese Fudan University planned by the right-wing national government. They criticized that the Chinese Communist Party-controlled facility was supposed to be financed from Hungarian taxpayers’ money. There was also outrage that Fudan University was to be built on a site in Budapest that was originally intended for the construction of cheap student dormitories. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, chairman of the Fidesz party, has very good relations with Beijing and has already vetoed EU decisions critical of China. The city of Budapest, led by the opposition, is against the project.

100 year old wine auctioned for 5000 euros A 100-year-old bottle of wine from Rheinhessen was auctioned in Bremen for 5,000 euros. This was announced by the Bremer Ratskellers, where the online auction took place. The 0.7 liter bottle of wine is a “1921 Niersteiner Pettental Riesling – 2nd terrace of the finest Goldbeerenauslese from Rheinhessen”. The minimum bid was 500 euros. The summer of 1921, along with the summer of 1959, is considered to be one of the top vintages in German viticulture. Two other exclusive wines were also auctioned together for around 2000 euros. The proceeds go to the Unesco world heritage site of Bremen Town Hall & Roland.

Auschwitz Committee condemns attack on synagogue The International Auschwitz Committee has condemned the arson attack on a synagogue in Ulm. With every attack on Jewish buildings and Jewish life, Holocaust survivors fear that the battle against anti-Semitism is long lost, said the committee’s executive vice-president, Heubner. The question of whether Jewish institutions should be better protected not only in Baden-Württemberg, after the experiences of the last months and years in Germany, only seems helpless and ignorant. A stranger had poured a liquid on the floor of the Ulm synagogue yesterday morning and set it on fire. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Children’s media festival “Goldener Spatz” starts The children’s media festival “Goldener Spatz” starts today with the animated film “Peterchens Mondfahrt”. Usually it takes place in cinemas in Erfurt and Gera. Due to the corona pandemic, a large part of the event will be moved to the Internet. Two juries with a total of 33 children sift through the 40 films and television programs and evaluate them. You alone decide on the winners. The prizes will be awarded next Friday. The “Goldene Spatz” is the largest festival for children’s films in Germany and has been organized by the Children’s Media Foundation of the same name since 1979.