Crypto market report: Bitcoin, Ether & Co: This is how crypto currencies are doing | news

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 50,078.61 today, compared to $ 49,947.27 the previous day.

Bitcoin Cash rate reduced Bitcoin Cash rate to $ 709.54 after trading at $ 710.05 the previous day.

The price of Ethereum rose to $ 3,927.70. The day before, there were still $ 3,885.33 on the books.









The Litecoin price went up to $ 216.94. The price had been at $ 212.56 the day before.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is up at $ 1.263 today. The day before, the rate was 1.254 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano rate gained to $ 2.872 after trading at $ 2.834 the previous day.

Today the Monero price fell to $ 304.93. The Monero exchange rate fell below the previous day’s level of 305.08 US dollars.

The IOTA course is easier than the day before. One IOTA is currently worth $ 1.827. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1,982.

The Verge price traded at $ 0.0305 on Sunday. The day before, the Verge was worth $ 0.0292. With this, the verge continues its sideways movement.

The Stellar price gained today to $ 0.3794. In contrast, the price was at $ 0.3704 the previous day.

The NEM price is trading higher at $ 0.2300. The previous day the price was $ 0.2179.

The Dash price ranks at $ 254.20. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 251.74.

The NEO took off. At noon, the NEO price rose to $ 60.18 after trading at $ 58.08 the day before.

