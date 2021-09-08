Christian Bale renounces future weight changes for roles

Left: Christian Bale in The Machinist (2004) © Canal +

2nd from left: Christian Bale in Batman Begins (2005) © Warner Bros. Pictures

2nd from right: Christian Bale in The Fighter (2010) © Paramount Pictures

Right: Christian Bale in Vice – The Second Man (2018) © Annapurna Pictures

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Acting not only requires a certain talent, but also the willingness to learn new things over and over again and occasionally to strain your own body. You just have to look at what Tom Cruise does for them Mission: ImpossibleRow has already done.

One challenging aspect that actors can face is weight gain and loss for specific roles. Of course, Robert De Niro’s physical commitment to Martin Scorseses is legendary Like a wild bull or Tom Hanks’ transformation for Cast Awayfor which a filming break has been taken. You can currently see a completely emaciated Joaquin Phoenix in joker see in the cinema. The actor lost over 50 pounds in just a few months to match director Todd Phillips’ vision for the role.

Yet the undisputed king of the crazy weight swings in Hollywood is certainly Christian Bale. The normal weight of the actor is around 84 kg, but for his roles he often deviated from this in both directions – occasionally even one after the other.









For his breakthrough role in American Psycho (2000) he first had to get himself into top physical shape through a rigorous diet and training, but only a few years later he starved himself to a dangerous 54 kg to avoid the sleepless main character in The machinist (2004) to play. Immediately afterwards, however, he had to go for Batman Begins (2005) gained plenty of muscle mass and increased his weight to 100 kg within a few months. For Werner Herzogs Rescue Dawn he had to be skinny again as a prisoner of war, but for The Dark Knight (2008) getting back in shape. For the boxer drama The Fighter (2010) he took off again (and won the Oscar!) And put for The Dark Knight Rises (2012) too. Just a year later he was in American hustle to see with beer belly. For The big short it went back to normal weight, but about former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice – the second man to play, he gained 18 kg.

To get the British racing driver Ken Miles in Le Mans 66 (currently in the cinema), Christian Bale has right after Vice lost more than 30 kg. It doesn’t take a doctor to know that such weight fluctuations are not healthy, and in 2014 Bale suffered a herniated disc after gaining weight for American hustle. The Oscar winner is slowly getting enough. When he appeared at CBS Sunday Morning he explained that he would not do this to his body anymore: (from English)

I keep saying that I’m done with it. I really think I’m done with this, yeah.

But as he also says, it is not the first time that he has renounced weight transformation, only to change his mind when the right role came around. So who knows if Bale won’t be gaining ground for a John Candy biopic after all.

