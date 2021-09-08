Christian Bale never wants to massively change his weight for films again · KINO.de

With “Le Mans 66 – Against Any Chance”, Christian Bale can be seen again in the cinema alongside Matt Damon from November 14, 2019. He had to lose some weight for the film – for the last time, as he now reveals.

“Le Mans 66 – Against Any Chance” by director James Mangold is the first film with Christian Bale since “Vice: The Second Man”. In this biopic, Bale embodied what was once possibly the most powerful man in the world: Dick Cheney. He had to gain 20 kilos for the role. To “eat” the pounds, the 45-year-old was given cakes every day.

But the real hardships only began with “Le Mans 66”. Because in this film about the competition between the US automaker Ford and the Italian luxury brand Ferrari, Bale was supposed to play the British racing driver Ken Miles. And he weighed a lot less than former Vice President Dick Cheney. So Bale had to lose weight; around 30 kilos. So the 20 kilos he had put on for “Vice: The Second Man” and then another 10 kilos to be able to play the slim Ken Miles accurately.

So Bale had to massively change his weight several times within a short period of time and from one film to the next. And that apparently left its mark, as Bale told CBS Sunday Morning (via Entertainment Weekly): “I keep saying I’m done with it,” Bale said. “I think I’m really through with it, yeah.”

See the trailer for “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”:

Christian Bale: the quick-change artist

Bale is considered a master of his trade, when it comes to method acting, nobody can fool him. No wonder, as his career really picked up speed with a role for which he had to change a lot visually: “American Psycho”. In order to be able to credibly portray the narcissistic New York yuppie Patrick Bateman, the then 26-year-old had his teeth straightened and polished his body to a high gloss. Then came Brad Anderson’s “The Machinist” four years later. For the role of delusional and insomniac-eaten factory worker Trevor Reznik, Bale starved himself almost 30 kilos.









And here, too, Bale had to go through a transition from one film to the next, virtually seamlessly. Because shortly after “The Machinist” he was awarded the contract for Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins”. To do this, he had to gain weight again and build muscle. He even went a bit over the top, as Bale admitted in an interview with Femme Fatales: “I ate like crazy to gain weight. In fact, I overdid it a bit. When I got to England, Christopher Nolan looked at me in shock and said, ‘God, you look like some kind of grizzly bear.’ “

Christian Bale gained almost 20 kilos for “American Hustle”. © Tobis

Between his other films and the “Dark Knight” trilogy, Bale has repeatedly taken on roles in the course of his career for which he had to change significantly physically. For example for the role of Dicky Eklund in David O. Russell’s “The Fighter”.

But now Bale is no longer a youngster and the constant fluctuations in weight also pose a high health risk. After “Vice: The Second Man,” he told the Sunday Times (via Lad Bible) that he was aware, “I can’t go on with this all the time. I really can’t. My mortality looks me in the face. “

“Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance” starts on November 14, 2019 in German cinemas.

