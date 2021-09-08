NAfter 13 years, Britney Spears’ father wants to step down as guardian for his daughter. James Spears filed a motion to terminate guardianship at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, US media reported unanimously. NBC News quoted the application as saying that his daughter has the right to have this court seriously examine whether guardianship is no longer necessary. Britney Spears’ circumstances have changed “to such an extent that the reasons for the establishment of a guardianship no longer exist”.

In early September, Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, urged her father to resign as guardian immediately. Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of continuing to try to enrich himself on his daughter. Jamie Spears had announced a month ago that he would be stepping down at the “right time” and that a “proper transition” to appoint a new guardian was a condition for his departure. At a July hearing, Britney Spears said she was going to charge her father for “abuse of guardianship” and described the deal as “bloody cruelty.”

Spears’ attorney celebrates legal victory

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns.









James Spears’ motion goes on to say that the guardianship helped Britney Spears overcome a severe life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and affairs in order. “But things have changed recently.” Britney Spears had expressed her frustration at the level of control that the guardianship had placed on her and asked the court to give her her life back.

Rosengart told CNN the filing marks another legal victory for Britney Spears. He added that Britney Spears will “continue to explore all possibilities.” Another hearing in this lawsuit is scheduled for September 29th.