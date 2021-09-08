Bizarre Mother Daughter Grandma Day – Vagina Steam Bath for the Smith Women – Folks

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith (49) reveals on her Facebook watch show “The Red Table Talk“Always spicy, private details. For example, she admitted to having an affair with rapper August Alsina (28), being addicted to porn and having a threesome that she did not like.

This time it’s about her vagina. In the latest episode, she and daughter Willow Smith (20) and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (67) treat themselves to a very special bath in front of the camera: a vagina steam bath.





Let’s go: For the vagina steam belt, the women filled bowls with hot water and a few herbs …Photo: Red Table Talk







… and sat on the seats in baggy clothesPhoto: Red Table Talk



“We’re going to steam our vaginas,” announced Pinkett Smith at the beginning of the show. She is well prepared for this: “I ordered a couple of kits from a really beautiful young black woman who has her own business. Let’s steam, ladies! ”









The three of them slip into purple kaftan dresses and sit on the seats of the bowls that are filled with hot water and herbs. The resulting steam is said to “cleanse, balance the hormonal balance, relieve menstrual cramps and increase sexual pleasure”.

And after a short time, the women supposedly feel a “little tingling sensation” and “a lot of warmth” down there. “This is real Queen Throne action,” laughs Pinkett Smith, giving the practice its seal of approval. “I love that.”

Too much info? When asked if she could share too much, Will Smith’s wife (52) replied: “If you can listen to all these rap artists talking about the vagina and abusing it, you can also watch women Honor them and pay their respects. “





Jada and Will Smith have been married since 1997. They have two children together, son Jaden and daughter WillowPhoto: AP



She now hopes that even more people will be interested in the subject of vagina steam baths. “Steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and was originally used to cleanse after menstruation. I read somewhere that vaginal fumes are like an aphrodisiac, ”explains Pinket Smith.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow (48) and Chrissy Teigen (35) had already shared their experiences with vaginal steam baths in recent years and thus increased their popularity.

But beware! A number of doctors warn against the method, as some women have already suffered second-degree burns while steaming their vaginas.