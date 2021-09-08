Bitcoin and Ethereum: Related Stocks Fall!

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Shares of cryptocurrencies, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are set amid a price decline of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded lower.

Bitcoin trades 9% lower at around $ 47,900 on Tuesday morning.
Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $ 3,470 on Tuesday morning.

Marathon digital focuses on mining digital assets. The company owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center for mining digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are based in Canada.
Marathon Digital is trading 7.9% lower at $ 40 per share.




Riot blockchain focuses on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company’s portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.
Riot Blockchain is trading at $ 32 per share, down 7%.

Coinbase Global, Inc. offers financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy.
Coinbase is trading at $ 267.50 per share, down 3.9%.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
