“Bad Boys”: Will Smith now makes Fornite insecure as Mike Lowrey

In Fortnite you can now dress up as Mike Lowrey from “Bad Boys”. In the film, the character is played by Will Smith.

If you like to play Fortnite and are into “Bad Boys”, I have good news for you: You can now buy a skin that will transform you into Mike Lowrey from the popular film series. The character is embodied by Will Smith and if you ask me, the actor was hit very well. Or what do you think?

The “Mike Lowrey” outfit, including the “Detective Bag” back accessory, is now available in the item shop. You also get Mike’s dual pickaxes, the “Hotspur Knife” in the “Hotspur” set.

We think that:

But now we would also like to have a skin by Marcus Burnett.