Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Astronaut again: Ryan Gosling plans science fiction thriller

By Vimal Kumar
Los Angeles. The countdown is running. The directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie”, “21 Jump Street”) want to go into space with actor Ryan Gosling (39). The US filmmakers are directing and producing the planned astronaut thriller “Project Hail Mary” on board, as the industry papers “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported on Saturday.

The material comes from “Martians” author Andy Weir

The new novel from the pen of “Der Martianer” author Andy Weir will be published in spring 2021. “Project Hail Mary” revolves around an astronaut aboard a spaceship on a mission to save the earth. Gosling has been in the lead since March. The Canadian star (“La La Land”, “Blade Runner 2049”) was previously in space with “Departure for the Moon”, in the role of the undercooled astronaut Neil Armstrong – the man who was the first person to put his astronaut boots into the moon dust .




The American software developer and author Andy Weir had great success with his debut novel “The Martian”. Ridley Scott filmed the science fiction adventure in 2015 with Matt Damon as astronaut Mark Watney, who is going through an unbelievable struggle for survival on the red planet.

The start of shooting “Project Hail Mary” is in the stars

The MGM studio recently secured the filming rights for “Project Hail Mary”. Because of the coronavirus crisis, filming in Hollywood is currently largely idle. A possible start of shooting in the coming year after the book was published was initially not announced. He’s basically in the stars. The countdown for this rocket launch is a little longer than usual.


Vimal Kumar
