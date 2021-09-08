Ashton Kutcher on Mila Kunis: She kicks me in the butt

Ashton Kutcher utters amazing words to his wife Mila Kunis at an awards ceremony: He thanked her for kicking his ass

Ashton Kutcher used his acceptance speech during an award ceremony to address emotional words to his wife Mila Kunis and their children. Kutcher received the Rob D. Ray Pillar of Character Award from Drake University in his home state of Iowa. The award is given to people who show good character as role models. A local newspaper posted a video of his acceptance speech on YouTube.

The actor opened his speech with jokes about his youthful sins: He was arguably the first award winner to be caught breaking into his high school at the age of 18 and who was stopped by a police officer when he was high after consuming mushrooms.

He then spoke about Mila Kunis, with whom he has been married since 2015 and has two children. After daughter Wyatt, who is already 2 years old, son Dimitri was born 4 months ago.









While she was in the audience, he explained, “I tell you, when I woke up this morning, she kicked my butt about character. I thought I was exceptional because I got up and helped with the kids and they took them a little longer And then she says: And now you’re pretending to be tired? I do this every day! That was a character moment, right? Because she’s right! ” His words give an idea of ​​who is wearing the pants in the house …

About his children, Kutcher said they were his greatest and best life lesson in terms of character. “When my wife and I had our children and we got this wonderful honor, my first reaction was: I wanted to call my parents and say: forgive me because I never understood how much you love me.”

The 39-year-old even spoke about his ex-wife Demi Moore and the divorce from her. The separation taught him how much loss and love there is and how far-reaching the influence is. Only during his own divorce did he understand the separation of his parents, said the actor. His parents divorced when Ashton Kutcher was 16 years old.

