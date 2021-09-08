Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Ariana Grande releases her first perfume made from purely herbal ingredients

By Arjun Sethi
Ariana Grande has launched her very first perfume made from all-plant clean ingredients.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker has released her ‘God is a Woman’ fragrance on ‘Ulta.com’, which is 91% natural, clean ingredients and comes in sustainable packaging.




In a statement, the 28-year-old pop star stated, “I’m more than thrilled to celebrate the release of our very first clean fragrance. We were cruelty free of course, but taking this next step towards clean ingredients, using responsibly sourced and vegan materials Ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really love this fragrance and hope everyone who wears it feels beautiful and powerful. ” Ariana has been “actively” involved in the development process for all of their perfumes. Tony Bajaj, CEO of LUXE Brands, commented, “I am still impressed with Ariana’s close relationship with her fans and her hands-on approach to creating unique fragrances they will love and the authentic campaigns they are drawn to.” The new fragrance is a sensual mixture of abel musk, pear, rose petals, Madagascar vanilla and cedarwood. Ariana has already released numerous perfumes, including Cloud, R.EM and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum.


